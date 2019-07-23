Nebraska AG sues Hilton, alleges hotel misled consumers

Nebraska's attorney general is suing the Hilton hotel company, alleging that the chain hid the true price of rooms from consumers and charged hidden fees to increase its profits.

The lawsuit announced Tuesday accuses Hilton of violating Nebraska's consumer protection laws. Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson says the company failed to heed warnings from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and customer complaints.

The lawsuit seeks to force Hilton to advertise the true prices of its hotel rooms up front, provide monetary relief to affected Nebraska consumers, and pay civil penalties.

The attorney general of the District of Columbia filed a similar lawsuit earlier this month.

A Hilton spokesman says company officials have not yet seen the lawsuit, but says its fees are fully disclosed when customers book through company channels.