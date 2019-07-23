Seattle man stabbed by Uber driver sues the company

A Seattle man stabbed by an Uber driver in 2017 is suing the company.

Brian Gorme and his wife, Adrienne Walker, allege in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday that Uber was negligent in hiring or supervising 63-year-old Sharif Soajima, also known as Timothy Clark.

Soajima picked up Gorme late on Oct. 1, 2017 outside a theater in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, though police said Gorme was supposed to go with a different driver. Investigators said surveillance video showed Gorme exiting the car after about 15 seconds, and that Soajima, who had convictions for assault and armed robbery in the 1980s, then got out and stabbed him in the abdomen.

Gorme nearly died. Doctors removed his spleen and he was hospitalized for a week.

Soajima has been charged with assault. In an email, Uber declined to comment on the lawsuit but noted that Soajimi, who has been released on electronic monitoring pending his trial, no longer has access to the Uber app.