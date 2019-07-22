Air Force system to begin treating contaminated Pease water

The Air Force says a system that treats drinking water contaminated by toxic chemicals at a former military base will begin operating this week.

A ceremony will be held Tuesday at the Pease International Tradeport for the $12.6 million groundwater treatment system. Among those in attendance will be John Henderson, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Environment and Energy. Henderson calls the system an "important milestone" in protecting the drinking water supply at the business and industrial park opened on the grounds of the former Air Force base.

The Air Force has spent almost $58 million to address contamination from several per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, that came from firefighting foam. The chemicals, linked to potential health problems, were found in the tradeport's drinking water.