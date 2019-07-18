Business
UnitedHealth ups profit forecast after big 2Q
UnitedHealth is raising its profit expectations for the year after earnings rose almost 13% in the second quarter.
The largest U.S. health insurer reported a profit Thursday of $3.29 billion, or $3.42 per share. When adjusted for one-time events, per-share profit was $3.60, which is 14 cents better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue of $60.6 billion, about in line with estimates.
UnitedHealth Group Inc. raised its full year, per share earnings expectations from $14.50 to $14.75, to between $14.70 and $14.90 per share.
