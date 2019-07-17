Japan’s exports fall in June, hit by global trade wars

Japan says exports declined in June as shipments of goods were hit by global trade wars.

The data released by the Finance Ministry Thursday show Japan's exports declined 6.8% compared to the same month last year, while imports fell 5.2%.

The ministry also reported that the trade surplus for the month totaled 589.5 billion yen ($5.5 billion).

For the first six months of this year, Japanese exports slipped 4.7% while imports edged down 1.1%, with the nation logging a trade deficit of 888.8 billion yen ($8.2 billion).

The Japanese economy is dependent on exports and has been hurt by the conflict between the U.S. and China.

President Donald Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports. Beijing has countered by taxing $110 billion in U.S. goods.