APNewsBreak: NRC looking at reducing inspections at reactors

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission will look at cutting back on inspections of the country's nuclear reactors.

Staff recommendations made public Tuesday would reduce the time and scope of annual inspections at the nation's 90-plus nuclear power plants. Some other inspections would be cut from every two years to every three years.

The nuclear power industry has pushed regulators to cut inspections, saying the nuclear facilities are operating well and the inspections are a financial burden for power providers.

Some of the staff's recommendations would require a vote by the commission, which has a majority of Trump-appointed members.

NRC Commissioner Jeff Baran says he opposes the proposed reduction in inspections. Baran says the commission shouldn't "weaken its safety oversight to save money."