1 man killed in explosion in central Oklahoma

Authorities in central Oklahoma are investigating an explosion that killed a welder at an oil field services company.

The explosion occurred about 7 a.m. Sunday at the Canyon Oil Field Services shop in El Reno, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City.

Officials say the man was welding some materials on an empty tanker truck in the back of the shop when flammables materials in the air apparently ignited, causing a flash explosion.

The man was killed in the incident but no one else was injured. Officials are working to notify his next of kin and his name was not immediately released.

El Reno's deputy fire chief, Fire Marshal Jonathan Strahorn, did not immediately return a telephone call seeking more details.