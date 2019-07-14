Business
Federal grants helping Michigan airports fix, build runways
Airports across Michigan are receiving federal grants for repairing and building runways, as well as replacing and updating equipment.
Federal and state officials say $8.8 million will go to Bishop in Flint, $4.6 million to MBS in Freeland, $1.1 million for Cherry Capital in Traverse City, $678,000 for Sawyer in Gwinn, and $155,000 for Chippewa County in Sault Ste. Marie. The Michigan State Block Grant Program is getting $1 million.
The grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation are the third round from an overall $3 billion federal airport improvement program for U.S. airports.
