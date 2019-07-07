Lembo says Connecticut on track for $701 million surplus

State Comptroller Kevin Lembo says Connecticut is on track to wrap up the fiscal year that ended June 30 with an almost $701 million surplus.

The Democrat says that amount will be reduced by nearly $541 million to cover the cost of a new special reserve fund for the Teacher's Retirement System and an anticipated legal settlement with the state's hospitals over a taxing dispute.

Lembo says various state revenue generators have exceeded projections. For example, the state expects to take in nearly $40 million than originally projected from the state's sales tax and more than $25 million than anticipated from the corporation tax.

Lembo says these "over-performing categories are positive signs' but warns that Connecticut should maintain financial discipline and prepare for a possible economic downturn.