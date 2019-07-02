Ad campaign promoting farmers markets across Kentucky

Farmers markets across Kentucky are getting a promotional boost from a summer advertising campaign by the state's agricultural marketing program.

State Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says Kentucky has more than 165 farmers markets in 113 counties. He says it shows the state's local food movement is thriving. Quarles says farmers markets allow Kentuckians to get healthy, fresh food while supporting local farmers.

Agriculture officials say the ad campaign includes video and radio spots as well as limited TV and print advertising. The marketing plan also includes ads on social media.

They say the campaign will run for nine weeks, urging consumers to support registered Kentucky Proud farmers markets.

Kentucky Proud is the state's official agricultural marketing program.