Ohio ditches sales tax for glasses and contact lenses

Corrective eyeglasses and contact lenses purchased in Ohio are no longer subject to state sales tax.

The Dayton Daily News reports the change went into effect Monday. Hearing aids, prescription drugs and other medical devices already were exempt.

The Ohio Optometric Association supports the change, saying a sales tax can be an economic barrier to obtaining necessary products like glasses. It also cites benefits for small business vision retailers competing with online stores.

Taxpayers are expected to save an estimated $23 million to $30 million a year. The Legislative Service Commission director says the change likely means the state will lose more than $90 million in tax revenue over the next two fiscal years.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The commission estimates Ohioans will spend about $400 million in glasses and contact lenses next year.