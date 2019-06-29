Federal officials to review convicted doctor’s pension

U.S. officials are investigating whether to revoke the honorable discharge of a former Indian Health Service pediatrician convicted of molesting children on Montana's Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

The Billings Gazette reports that Stanley Patrick Weber could lose more than $100,000 a year in retirement benefits depending on the results of the inquiry announced Wednesday by the U.S. Public Health Commission Corps.

The investigation comes after U.S. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana asked Health Secretary Alex Azar to change Weber's retirement with benefits. Daines says a pedophile should not receive a government pension.

Weber was convicted in January of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and attempted aggravated sexual abuse from his time working at the Blackfeet reservation between 1993 and 1995.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 20-year IHS pediatrician faces separate child abuse charges at Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.