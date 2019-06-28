W.Va. resort’s ski operations up for sale

Court filings show a West Virginia resort's owners plan to sell its ski operations.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a petition filed this week in federal bankruptcy court shows Timberline Four Seasons Resort Management Co. Inc. is seeking approval to sell snow-making towers and other equipment it owns back to its manufacturer.

Timberline bankruptcy attorney David Siedman says in the filing the equipment isn't needed because the ski resort operations are up for sale. Siedman says the owners believe "a new buyer will install new equipment."

The state Public Service Commission placed the resort's water and sewer system in receivership in March. The Canaan Valley Public Service District now operates the system.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Timberline filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April, listing assets of $1.19 million and more than $2.8 million in debt to nearly 50 creditors.