Tuesday Sports in Brief

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kumar Rocker struck out 11 while pitching 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball, and Vanderbilt got to Michigan's shaky bullpen in a 4-1 win in Game 2 of the College World Series finals Tuesday night.

The Commodores (58-12) forced a winner-take-all Game 3 on Wednesday night at TD Ameritrade Park. Michigan is playing for its first national title since 1962, and Vanderbilt is trying for its first since 2014.

Rocker (12-5) set the tone in another in a line of strong performances. Ten of the 6-foot-4, 255-pound freshman's first 11 pitches were strikes.

Michigan (50-21) failed to score in the opening inning for the first time in its five CWS games and five of the first six batters struck out.

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees homered for the 28th straight game, breaking a major league record.

They wasted no time setting the mark Tuesday night.

DJ LeMahieu hit a leadoff shot into the second deck down the left field line against Toronto lefty Clayton Richard, giving the Bronx Bombers sole possession of the record. New York began the night tied at 27 games in a row with the 2002 Texas Rangers, a team that featured Alex Rodriguez and Rafael Palmeiro.

The Yankees quickly added another one, too. Aaron Judge followed LeMahieu with an opposite-field drive into the right field stands. It was the first home run since April 20 for Judge, who returned Friday from an oblique injury that sidelined him for two months.

It was the 11th time in franchise history the Yankees started a game with consecutive home runs.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will throw off a mound Wednesday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.

The Los Angeles Angels announced the latest big step in their two-way star's comeback Tuesday night.

Ohtani had surgery Oct. 1 at the conclusion of his AL Rookie of the Year season. He returned to the Angels' lineup as a designated hitter May 7, posting nine homers and 30 RBIs already this season with an .834 OPS.

The Angels repeatedly have said Ohtani won't pitch in games until 2020, but his recovery appears to be progressing well.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The principal owner of the Rays says it's unrealistic for his team to play full time in the Tampa Bay area, and a shared season with Montreal is the best option.

Stu Sternberg said at a news conference Tuesday he would be "hard-pressed" for the team to stay exclusively in Tampa or St. Petersburg. He believes "strongly in the sister-city concept" with Montreal and is "asking for open minds."

Tampa Bay is averaging less than 15,000 fans a game. Commissioner Rob Manfred says the Rays have "broad permission to explore what's available."

An agreement between the Rays and St. Petersburg for Tropicana Field runs through 2027. St. Petersburg's mayor has shot down the two-city possibility.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hard-throwing closer Jordan Hicks is set to undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Hicks was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament on Monday following a MRI. Hicks was previously diagnosed with tendinitis in his right triceps.

Hicks was 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA in 29 games this season for the Cardinals. He had 14 saves in 15 opportunities.

HOCKEY

Canadian women's star Hayley Wickenheiser was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in her first year of eligibility.

Wickenheiser headlines the 2019 Hall of Fame class that also includes former NHL players Sergei Zubov and Guy Carbonneau, Czech hockey star Vaclav Nedomansky and builders Jim Rutherford and Jerry York. Hall chairman Lanny McDonald announced the inductees Tuesday.

In 79 international games, Wickenheiser recorded 58 goals and 88 assists for 146 points. She won four Olympic gold medals, seven world championship golds, one Olympic silver and six world championship silvers.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik has decided to retire after 15 NHL seasons and two Stanley Cup championships.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement Tuesday. Orpik says his body is telling him "it is time to move on to something new" after 1,171 regular-season and playoff games.

Orpik won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2009 and Washington in 2018. The rugged blue liner was a respected leader in the Capitals' locker room the past four seasons. Teammates nicknamed him "Batya," the Russian word for "Dad."

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Blues signed coach Craig Berube to a three-year contract extension Tuesday after he led St. Louis to its first Stanley Cup championship in his first season in charge.

The Blues were in last place at the start of the year, but Berube led them on an 11-game win streak in January and February to position them for the playoffs. They wound up going 38-19-6 in the regular season, then beat the Jets, Stars and Sharks in the playoffs to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

The Blues beat the Bruins in seven games to win the first championship in their 52-year history.

Berube, who also spent two seasons coaching the Flyers, joined the franchise as an associate coach in 2017. His new deal will be formally announced at a news conference Wednesday.

BOXING

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko says his boat trip off Spain with family and friends was cut short after a fire broke out on board.

The 43-year-old Ukrainian said in a tweet Tuesday the group was evacuated from the motor yacht in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday night.

Spain's Maritime Rescue Service confirmed it responded to an emergency call, though a spokeswoman declined to provide the identities of those involved because of privacy rules.

HONORS

NEW YORK (AP) — A plaque in Monument Park at Yankee Stadium has been dedicated to commemorate the Stonewall Inn uprising 50 years ago, which sparked a pivotal rebellion in the LGBTQ rights movement.

The plaque was unveiled Tuesday night before New York played the Toronto Blue Jays. It is located on a wall alongside tablets honoring Jackie Robinson and Nelson Mandela for their work fighting prejudice, breaking barriers and creating equality.

Steps away sit monuments and plaques that celebrate Yankees greats from Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig to Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera.

New York pitchers CC Sabathia and Dellin Betances, along with general manager Brian Cashman, were on hand for the ceremony.