Utility can’t prove it followed rules before power shut-off

State utility regulators say Arizona Public Service can't prove it followed regulations before shutting off electricity for a woman who died days later.

The Arizona Corporation Commission staff issued a report Tuesday after commissioners demanded an inquiry into the handling of the power shut-off on a 107-degree day last September.

The report does not dispute APS' contention that the rules were followed, but says it's unclear whether placing a door hanger at the home of 72-year-old Stephanie Pullman constitutes a required "personal visit."

The report says door hangers from other Arizona utilities provide more helpful information about how to avoid a shut-off.

APS did not make a courtesy phone call to let Pullman know a $125 payment toward her $176 bill was insufficient, but the call is not required.