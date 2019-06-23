Death toll from building collapse in Cambodia rises to 24

Rescuers try to remove the rubble at the site of a collapsed building in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Rescue workers were using saws to cut steel beams and excavators to move piles of rubble of the collapsed seven-story building. AP Photo

The death toll in a building collapse in Cambodia has risen to 24 and rescuers are continuing to search the rubble for more trapped workers.

The unfinished, seven-story building collapsed early Saturday on top of the dozens of construction workers who slept each night on the second floor. The condominium was being built in the thriving seaside resort town of Sihanoukville, which has several such Chinese-funded projects.

Preah Sihanouk provincial authorities said rescuers digging through the twisted metal and concrete rubble found five bodies overnight.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen also visited the site late Sunday. Pictures released by the provincial authorities showed him in front of the collapsed building talking to several government ministers involved in the rescue.

At least 24 workers were injured in the collapse. One of them, Nhor Chandeun, said he and his wife were sleeping when they heard a loud noise and felt the building vibrate then begin falling down. They were trapped for 12 hours before rescuers found them.

The Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training said 30 workers were at the site when the building collapsed, but Nhor Chandeun said there were about 55 to 60 people inside the building.

Provincial authorities said in a statement that four Chinese nationals involved in the construction have been detained while the collapse is investigated.