Mayor acts to limit online property tax database searches

The mayor of the Fairbanks North Star Borough has removed the ability of individuals to search by name an online public property tax database.

Mayor Bryce Ward says he hopes the change will provide protection for residents who don't want their homes found through the database.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the borough assembly recently passed an ordinance that would have exempted certain individuals, such as judges, prosecutors and law enforcement officers, from public search.

Ward vetoed the ordinance and took executive action to remove the entire name search function from the database, effective Friday. He says all residents deserve the same protections.

Information removed from the site would remain available through a public records request.