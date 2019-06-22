Water utility noticed elevated lead levels last summer

A water company investigating elevated lead levels in a Chicago suburb says it noticed a change after tests last August.

Aqua Illinois president Craig Blanchette tells WLS-TV that higher levels were detected after a switch from well water to the Kankakee River. But he says the company followed regulations and didn't have to test again until May.

Blanchette says a new water treatment phosphate should fix the lead problem by coating home pipes.

Aqua Illinois is distributing free water and filters in parts of University Park. Blanchette is meeting with residents Saturday. He says the company is going to have to rebuild confidence with the community.