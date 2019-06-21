New oilfield safety program a time-saver, officials say

The North Dakota Petroleum Council and state officials say a new oilfield safety training program, 18 months in the making, will be a time-saver for tens of thousands of contract workers.

Council president Ron Ness says 50 oil companies worked on the standards for the One Basin-One Way curriculum which aims to save time for oilfield contractors who often sit through multiple, redundant safety trainings on workplace hazards in a year. North Dakota's oilfield has about 32,000 contracted employees.

The Bismarck Tribune says the two-part program involves four hours of classroom instruction, followed by refresher training the next year and then repeats. The training network TrainND Northwest in Williston and the North Dakota Safety Council will conduct the orientations in Bismarck, Dickinson, Fargo, Minot, Watford City and Williston.