Lawmakers to vote to extend tax credits for 6 months

Lawmakers are set to vote on a six-month extension for New Jersey's expiring business tax credits despite a report this week that raised concerns with the incentive programs.

The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate are expected to vote on the extension Thursday. Lawmakers say the half-year window will give them time to evaluate how to move beyond the 2013 programs that expire on June 30.

On Monday, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's task force became the latest state body to question the program.

The task force found special interests played a role in crafting the credits, with the aim of helping business interests, and that the Economic Development Authority had poor oversight of the incentives.

That report followed a 2019 state comptroller's report and a 2017 auditor's findings that also raised concerns.