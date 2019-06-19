American Airlines buying 50 new long-range Airbus jets

In this Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, photo, an American Airlines Airbus A321 takes off from Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. On Friday, June 14, 2019, a federal judge ordered unions that represent American Airlines mechanics not to interfere in the airline's operations. AP Photo

American Airlines is buying 50 of Airbus' newest long-range plane in a big boost for the just-launched A321XLR.

Airbus and the world's largest airline announced the deal Wednesday at the Paris Air Show, upgrading a previous order for A321neo jets to the A321XLR. No price tag was put on the contract but it is likely worth billions of dollars.

Airbus launched the A321XLR program Monday, a long-range version of its popular single-aisle A320 range, and has already signed several customers for the yet-to-be-built plane.

The move heightens pressure on Boeing, which is studying a new jet dubbed New Midsize Airplane, or NMA, that would be a similar size to the A321XLR. The American Airlines deal could give Boeing more incentive to push ahead with the NMA.