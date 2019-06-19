US CEO donates $188 million to study ethics and AI

An American billionaire has given Oxford University 150 million pounds ($188.6 million) for a new institute that will study the ethical implications of artificial intelligence and computing technologies.

The donation from Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of the private equity firm Blackstone, will also fund a center to house all of the university's humanities subjects in a single space to encourage collaborative study.

Schwarzman told the BBC on Wednesday that artificial intelligence is "going to be the fourth revolution, and it is going to impact jobs, excellence, efficiency and it is a force for amazing good and also a potential force for not good."

He says ethics and AI is "one of the major issues of our age."

Oxford's vice chancellor, Louise Richardson, says the gift is "a significant endorsement of the value of the humanities in the 21st century."