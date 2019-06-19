Officials want results of ethics probe into Metro chairman

The governors of Virginia and Maryland and the mayor of Washington, D.C., want Virginia transit officials to release the findings of an ethics investigation into their board chairman.

The Washington Post reports Govs. Larry Hogan and Ralph Northam on Monday demanded the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority ethics committee share findings of the probe of Jack Evans. Evans' relationship with private legal and consulting clients is under federal investigation.

Committee Chair Clarence W. Crawford released a probe summary, but officials countered with a demand for the full report. But he says there is no full legal report, as recommended by Evans' lawyer. There also are no committee meeting minutes, contributing to a dispute about whether Evans committed any violations. Hogan says Evans forced WMATA "to cover up his extensive wrongdoing."