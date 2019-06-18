How California utility’s wildfire settlement will be paid

A California utility has agreed to pay $1 billion to 14 local governments to cover damages from several wildfires caused by the company's downed power lines.

Pacific Gas & Electric is facing at least $30 billion in potential damages in lawsuits filed by local governments, insurance companies and private property owners. PG&E's settlement with local governments on Tuesday must be approved by a bankruptcy court before it can take effect.

How the money would be distributed:

2015 FIRE IN CALAVARES COUNTY

$3 million to the Calaveras County Water District.

___

2017 FIRES IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WINE COUNTRY

$415 million divided among nine entities:

Mendocino County

Sonoma County

City of Santa Rosa

Napa County

City of Napa

Lake County

City of Clearlake

Yuba County

Nevada County

__

2018 FIRE IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

$270 million to the Town of Paradise

$252 million to Butte County

$47.5 million to Paradise Recreation and Parks District

$12.5 million to Yuba County