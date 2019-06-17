Kenya investigates patient with Ebola symptoms

A Kenyan official says health experts are investigating a hospital patient who has Ebola-like symptoms.

Kericho County spokesman Timothy Kimei issued a statement saying the patient is in isolation and the hospital in western Kenya took precautions to ensure minimal contact with staff.

It is not clear where the patient came from. Kenyan media report she had visited her spouse at the Kenyan-Ugandan border. Uganda last week reported two deaths from Ebola that had spread from eastern Congo where the current outbreak has caused more than 1,400 deaths since August last year.

Kenya has never experienced an Ebola outbreak and some Kenyan doctors have expressed concern about the country's preparedness to manage the deadly virus.