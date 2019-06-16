Judge blocks city’s decision to dissolve police department

A judge has blocked a city's decision to dissolve its police department amid budget constraints.

News outlets report Robertson County Judge Bill Goodman signed a temporary restraining order on Friday, which allowed the Ridgetop Police Department to resume operations.

Ridgetop Mayor Tony Reasoner announced the dissolution in a special-called meeting last week, saying the city of 1.4 square miles (3 square kilometers) and about 2,000 residents just couldn't afford a police department anymore.

The plaintiffs in the civil suit against the city include Ridgetop Police Department Chief Brian Morris and two police officers.

A preliminary hearing on the restraining order was set for July 1.

City officials have scheduled a meeting on Monday.