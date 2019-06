Repairs begin on Colorado road pummeled by 2 large boulders

Road repairs have begun on southwestern Colorado road pummeled by two large boulders during a rockslide last month.

The Journal reports that construction on state Highway 145 near Dolores began Tuesday and is expected to wrap up by mid-July.

Two house-size boulders slid down the slope above the highway on May 24 at the start of Memorial Day weekend. One landed on the road. The other went across it, leaving behind a deep trench, and ended up just off the highway.

The smaller boulder was blasted and removed. The larger boulder, now known as Memorial Rock, will remain where it is as will the road.

The repair work will cost about $1.3 million. Traffic will alternate using the single open lane of the highway until the work is finished.