Combat ship named for Twin Cities splashes down for launch

A shipyard on the border between Wisconsin and Michigan was for one day crowded with Minnesotans to watch the launch of the U.S. Navy's newest combat ship, named in honor of the Twin Cities.

The EagleHerald reports that the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul was dropped sideways into the water Saturday where it was built, at a shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) north of Green Bay.

The ship's sponsor, Northfield, Minnesota native and Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy Jodi J. Greene, christened the ship by smashing a bottle of champagne against its bow. U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, the keynote speaker, praised those who built the ship and those who will serve aboard it.

The ship is designed to be fast and agile in order to conduct missions close to shore.