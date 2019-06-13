Alaska House ends special session with unfinished work

The Alaska House adjourned the special session Thursday, as lawmakers were unable to finalize a state infrastructure budget or agree on the size of dividend check to pay residents this year from Alaska's oil-wealth fund.

The issues got tangled up Wednesday, when the capital budget passed the House but without key funding provisions that required support of at least 30 members. Minority House Republicans as a bloc failed to offer their support after unsuccessfully pushing to have a full dividend for residents from Alaska Permanent Fund earnings included in the spending plan.

The Senate was expected to meet later Thursday to decide whether to accept the House version of the capital budget that left major provisions unfunded.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy can call lawmakers into special session or lawmakers can call themselves into one.

Lawmakers have been meeting in regular or special sessions since mid-January, and the dividend has loomed large throughout.

Dunleavy has insisted on a full payout this year, equating to checks of roughly $3,000, after three years of reduced payments amid an ongoing budget deficit. He can veto any bill sent to him proposing a smaller amount.

The House, with a bipartisan majority coalition composed largely of Democrats, soundly rejected a full payout Wednesday. The Republican-led Senate, more sharply divided on the issue, rejected a full payout after earlier including one in its version of the state operating budget. Senate President Cathy Giessel has said members of her majority expressed willingness to support a full dividend if the formula were changed going forward.

During this special session, lawmakers did pass legislation aimed at addressing crime.