Hawaii agency returns utility’s geothermal well applications

Hawaii state officials have returned applications for two new geothermal wells in order for the utility to make revisions.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Monday that the state Department of Land and Natural Resources has commented on the applications submitted by Puna Geothermal Venture in April.

A PGV spokesman says the company's response to the agency should be provided within a week.

The applications are part of the company's attempt to resume operations after last year's Kilauea volcanic eruption, which shut down the 38-megawatt geothermal power plant in Puna on the Big Island.

PGV and Hawaii Electric Light Company officials say the state's only geothermal plant produced 31% of the island's power and about half of its renewable energy in 2017.