Barclays moving 500 jobs from Delaware to New Jersey

Barclays says it is relocating some 500 financial services jobs in Delaware to a new business campus in New Jersey.

Officials with the U.K.-based bank said Wednesday that job transitions from Wilmington to the Whippany, New Jersey, campus will begin this fall and will be completed by year's end.

The company said the move is consistent with its focus on developing large-scale regional hubs that enable operations and technology teams to work more efficiently. Wilmington employees who do not relocate will be offered severance pay and job search assistance.

Democratic Gov. John Carney described the loss of Delaware jobs as "disappointing."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The company said Wilmington will continue to be the strategic headquarters for its U.S. consumer banking division.