Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was off 1 cent at $4.9740 a bushel; Jul corn fell 5.60 cents at $4.1260 a bushel; July oats rose 5 cents at $2.98 a bushel; while July soybeans declined cents at 8.7720 bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .22 cent at $1.0788 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .12 cents at $1.3860 a pound; Jun. lean hogs rose .20 cents at .8030 a pound.

