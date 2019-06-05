In #MeToo era, Japanese woman slams #KuToo heels dress codes

Japanese women are saying, "No," to high heels in what's been dubbed the #KuToo movement, a play on the words for "shoes" and "agony."

Yumi Ishikawa, who started the movement, handed the labor ministry a petition protesting such rules this week. When asked about the petition in a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, Takumi Nemoto, the minister of labor, appeared to defend heels-on-the-job, saying they may be needed because of customary social expectations for some occupations.

During an interview, Ishikawa said such rules are based on "gender discrimination." She was sporting blue running shoes.

Men in Japan are not required to wear heels, though many do wear business suits, crisply ironed dress shirts and ties. For hotter summer months, many offices have an official "cool" short-sleeves, no tie dress code.