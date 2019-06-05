9 Tennessee communities receiving economic development money

State officials say nine communities in Tennessee are receiving funds to prepare them for economic development projects that would create jobs.

Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday that the total $1.3 million in Site Development Grants can be used to meet infrastructure needs and make engineering improvements at sites ready for business projects.

Lee says in a statement that the grants help bring "quality jobs and private investment to rural Tennessee."

Cities receiving grants are Halls, Jefferson City, Savannah, Shelbyville and Smithville. Entities in Claiborne, Clay, Dickson and Lewis counties also are receiving funding for economic development sites.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The grant program is part of the state's Rural Economic Opportunity Act.