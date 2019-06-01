Lawmakers pass sexual harassment, assault legislation

Connecticut lawmakers have passed legislation that strengthens sexual harassment training requirements for employers and extends the statute of limitations for certain sexual assault crimes.

But the work of the General Assembly is not done, despite the House of Representatives' 121-23 vote on Saturday.

Lawmakers are expected to make additional changes in a second bill, possibly on Monday, to address some concerns raised by House Republicans about how the legislation may burden small business owners. The legislature's adjournment deadline is Wednesday at midnight.

Under Saturday's bill, employers with three or more workers must provide two hours of training on sexual harassment laws, offered free by the state.

The bill also extends the statute of limitations for certain sexual abuses of someone aged 18, 19 or 20 until the victim's 51st birthday.