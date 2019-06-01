South Dakota planting season off to slowest start in decades

South Dakota's planting season is off to its slowest start in decades.

The wet spring has put corn and soybeans behind schedule. As of last Sunday, South Dakota farmers had planted only a quarter of the corn they intend to plant this year. That's well behind the 90 percent farmers have usually planted by now.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop report, only 6 percent of soybeans were planted by Sunday. Normally, two-thirds of soybeans have been planted in South Dakota by then.

USA state statistician Erik Gerlach tells the Argus Leader this year has pushed 1995 out of the top spot for slowest planting season.

President Doug Noem of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association says the wet spring has been "unprecedented" for corn producers.