Famed Boston maestro’s statue sports giant Bruins helmet

Count the late conductor Arthur Fiedler among the Boston Bruins' fans as they skate into the Stanley Cup finals.

The nonprofit Esplanade Association has installed a giant Bruins helmet atop a statue of the beloved conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra — just in time for Game 1 on Monday against the St. Louis Blues.

The helmet crowns a likeness of Fiedler that stands on the Charles River Esplanade, where the orchestra performs outdoor concerts during the summer. Organizers say it's 17 feet (5 meters) in circumference.

Fiedler, a Boston icon who died in 1979, has sported other oversized headgear in the past, including a giant Red Sox cap.

The maestro's son, Peter, says he's sure his father would approve "if it helps the Bruins win the Stanley Cup."