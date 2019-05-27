Cleanup resumes at former chemical plant site in Michigan

This photo taken Jan. 10, 2019, shows the former Velsicol Plant across the Pine River in St. Louis, Mich. Cleanup work has resumed at a former chemical plant in central Michigan that’s become one of the country’s costliest Superfund sites. Environmental Protection Agency official, Thomas Alcamo, told MLive.com that it could take another seven years to finish cleaning up the Velsicol Chemical plant site. Kaytie Boomer

Cleanup work has resumed at a former chemical plant in central Michigan that's become one of the country's costliest Superfund sites.

An Environmental Protection Agency official, Thomas Alcamo, tells MLive.com that it could take another seven years to finish cleaning up the Velsicol Chemical plant site in St. Louis, Michigan.

Michigan Chemical Corp. and Velsicol Chemical left behind volatile organic chemicals when they left the site roughly 40 years ago. The chemicals seeped into the soil and leaked into the Pine River.

The Morning Sun reports that the first phase of the cleanup process wrapped up last fall. But the second phase now underway covers an area that's three times larger.

Alcamo says the second phase is estimated to cost up to $25 million, while a third phase will cost up to $20 million.