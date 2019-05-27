The Latest: Germany’s governing parties lick their wounds

A woman exits a voting cabin with curtains depicting the European Union in Baleni, Romania, Sunday, May 26, 2019. The ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) suffered a major blow in the European Parliament elections according to the country's only exit poll. AP Photo

The Latest on European elections (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

The leaders of Germany's governing parties are meeting separately to discuss possible consequences from their worst post-World War II showing in a nationwide election amid discontent with their stuttering performance over the past year.

Both German Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc and her junior partner, the Social Democrats, met for internal talks Monday morning and were set to meet together later in the afternoon at the chancellery.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Merkel, who stepped aside as head of the Christian Democrats earlier this year, has so far not publicly commented on Sunday's results.

Her party won 28.9% of the vote and the Social Democrats got 15.8%. Five years ago, Germany's traditionally biggest parties took 35.4% and 27.3%, respectively. Germany's Greens surged to second place Sunday amid increasing concern about climate change.

___

10:15 a.m.

The chastened Labour Party's economic spokesman, John McDonnell, says Britain's main opposition party should now consider taking the Brexit issue "back to the people."

John McDonnell tweeted Monday that the party "can't hide from hit we took last night" after Labour's poor performance in European elections.

He warns that the country now faces the prospect of a "Brexiteer extremist" succeeding Prime Minister Theresa May, with the threat of a "no deal" Brexit looming large.

He says Labour's response must be to unite the party and the country "by taking issue back to people in a public vote."

Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has been criticized for not taking a clear position on whether he favors a second referendum on whether Britain should leave the European Union.

___

10:05 a.m.

While populists have made gains across much of Europe, the trend has not extended to Denmark, where the anti-immigration Danish People's Party has seen its number of seats in the European Parliament halved and support dropping from nearly 27% in 2014 to 10.7% this time.

The euroskeptic party, founded in 1995, only got two seats with pundits saying scandals involving the misuse of European Parliament funds are a main reason for the loss.

Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen's pro-EU and pro-business Liberals became the largest Danish party in the 751-seat transnational parliament where Denmark has 13 seats. It grabbed 23.5 percent of the votes and doubled its number of seats to four.

The People's Movement Against the European Union, a faction created in 1972 as a cross-party campaign platform for a 'no' vote in Denmark's referendum on joining the bloc then known as the EEC, lost its single seat. In the 1970s and 1980s, the group had four seats.

___

10 a.m.

A triumphant Nigel Farage says his newly founded Brexit Party plans to "change the shape of British politics" after its victory in the European elections.

Farage said Monday the new party will "stun everbody" in the next British general election if the country still hasn't left the European Union.

The party Farage started after Britain failed to leave the EU on its planned exit date in March has won 28 of the 73 British EU seats up for grabs and almost a third of the votes in results announced early Monday. More results are expected later in the day.

"We're not just here to leave the European Union but to try and fundamentally change the shape of British politics, bring it into the 21st century and get a Parliament that better reflects the country," Farage said.

The Brexit Party's strength and strong performances by the Liberal Democrats and Greens doomed the mainstream Conservative and Labour parties to dreadfully poor results.

___

9:45 a.m.

Poland's electoral authorities say the ruling Law and Justice party has won more than 45% of the votes in the European elections, a very strong showing after an aggressive campaign against a united opposition that mobilized the divided nation.

The preliminary results announced Monday by the State Electoral Commission suggest that the right-wing ruling party has a good chance of winning crucial elections to the national parliament in the fall and continuing its policy of social conservatism and euroskepticism. The EU has put Poland under scrutiny for its attack on rule of law.

Analysts said the intensive campaign with the participation of party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski and quick containment of crises contributed to its good showing.

Poland has 52 seats in the 751-seat European Parliament, of which Law and Justice will take at least 24. The turnout figure was an unusually high 45%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Green parties in Germany, France, Britain and elsewhere in the European Union are celebrating big gains in elections for the bloc's 751-seat parliament amid growing voter concerns over climate change.

Provisional results early Monday showed the Greens' bloc coming fourth in the election with 70 seats, an increase of 18 compared with 2014.

If confirmed, the results could put the Greens in a position to tip the scales when it comes to choosing the next head of the EU's executive Commission.

In Germany, the Greens came second with over 20%, gaining more than a million votes from each of the two governing centrist parties.

Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state and a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc, called the results "a wake-up call for politics."

___

9:05 a.m.

The office of the caretaker Spanish prime minister says that Pedro Sánchez is traveling to Paris Monday to analyze the results of the European Parliamentary election with French President Emmanuel Macron over a working dinner.

The meeting at the Elysee Palace signals the first talks for possible alliances as European politicians vie for control of the bloc's chamber and top EU jobs. Sánchez's Socialists won 20 of Spain's 54 seats, making them the strongest national group among the European social democrats, who are second only to the conservatives.

Meanwhile, with 23 seats expected —the same as Marine Le Pen's National Rally— Macron's Republic on the Move party is a defining voice in the pro-business liberals.

Both leaders were already set to meet Tuesday during a dinner of all European leaders in Brussels but have scheduled an earlier private meeting that will allow Sánchez and Macron discuss the renewal of top jobs in European institutions as well as the EU's strategic agenda for the new five year term, says a statement from Spain's Moncloa Palace.

Sánchez won a national election late last month but his Socialists need support from other parties to keep him in power.

___

9 a.m.

French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye says president Emmanuel Macron won't dissolve the lower house of the French parliament after the far-right National Rally won the most of votes at the European Parliament elections.

Official results in France showed Marine Le Pen's party had 5.3 million votes overall, compared with 5.1 million for Macron's movement.

Speaking on French channel BFM TV on Monday, Ndiaye said the results did not trigger "a political crisis," adding that Prime Minister Edouard Philippe "has all the confidence of the president."

Le Pen said the result "confirms the new nationalist-globalist division" in France, adding that Macron "has no other choice but, at the very least, to dissolve the National Assembly."

___

8:10 a.m.

The League party of Italy's hard-line interior minister, Matteo Salvini, was one of the biggest winners in the European elections, with soaring support that bolsters his role as the flagbearer of the nationalist and far-right forces in Europe and could also shake up politics at home.

With one-third of the Italian vote, the League is poised to become one of the biggest parties in the European Parliament with 28 seats, according to provisional results.

Meanwhile, Salvini's coalition partner in Italy, the populist 5-Star Movement, got only 17 percent, shifting the balance of power from last year's Italian election.

Salvini said before the European vote that a strong result for his party wouldn't change the coalition agreement, but it strengthens his hand in tense negotiations over government policies.

___

7:25 a.m.

The parties of France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist President Emmanuel Macron will have the same number of seats in the European Parliament — for now.

Official overall results Monday from France's European voting show the parties were so close that they will both have 23 seats in the European Union legislature.

However Le Pen's nationalist, anti-immigration National Rally party is set to gain one seat when Britain leaves the EU and the Parliament reapportions its seats. Macron's pro-EU Republic on the Move party would stay at 23 seats.

Le Pen's party had 5.3 million votes overall, compared to 5.1 million for Macron's party, according to results from the Interior Ministry.

France's Greens party will have 13 seats after placing a surprisingly strong third, followed by eight seats for the conservative Republicans and six seats each for the far-left Defiant France and the Socialist group.

___

6 a.m.

The traditional centrist leaders of Europe have been assailed from the nationalist, anti-immigration far-right and the environmental activist left in polarized, continentwide elections that will force pro-European moderates into forging new alliances.

The main issue uniting those occupying Europe's center ground is their refusal to work with far-right groups whose ranks are made up of nationalist parties led by the likes of Matteo Salvini in Italy and Marine Le Pen in France, whose parties celebrated landmark triumphs from four days of voting for the 751-seat European Parliament.

Manfred Weber is leader of the center-right EPP, which lost 36 seats but remains the largest group in the legislature. He says that "from now on those who want to have a strong European Union have to join forces."