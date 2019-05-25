Business

Overseas investors in shuttered Vegas casino demand refunds

The Associated Press

In this April 22, 2019 photo, the Lucky Dragon remains closed in Las Vegas. Developers and former managers of the Asian-themed Las Vegas casino-hotel that was built, open for a year, closed and recently sold are now facing lawsuits.
LAS VEGAS

Developers and former managers of the Asian-themed Lucky Dragon casino-hotel that was built, open for a year, closed and recently sold in Las Vegas are now facing investor lawsuits.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that some plaintiffs are Chinese investors seeking refunds amid complaints they haven't gained conditional admission to the United States through the federal EB-5 immigration program.

Immigration lawyer Bernie Wolfsdorf tells the newspaper that losing money is awful, but being denied a green card is double-punishment.

Bankruptcy records show the biggest group of Lucky Dragon investors sought EB-5 visas.

The program that lets foreigners obtain a green card for themselves and their families if they invest at least $500,000 in a new commercial enterprise that creates at least 10 full-time jobs, among other requirements.

