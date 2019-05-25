Tax collector’s former employee charged with embezzlement

A former bookkeeper for a tax collector's office in Mississippi has been arrested on an embezzlement charge.

The state auditor's office says in a news release Friday that Paula Hunt was arrested in Warren County, where she had worked.

A grand jury indicted her on embezzlement. She is accused of stealing cash from payments that the Warren County Tax Collector's Office received from November 2017 to August 2018. The news release says investigators believe Hunt transferred money between office bank accounts to cover up for the missing money.

The auditor's office is demanding that Hunt pay $165,330, which includes interest and investigative costs.

It was not immediately clear whether she is represented by an attorney.

If convicted, Hunt faces up to 20 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.