Illinois doles out $1.8M to 17 projects to promote tourism

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has awarded $1.8 million in grants to increase Prairie State tourism.

The Office of Tourism announced the 17 recipients of two different grants , saying tourism produced more than $3 billion in tax revenue for the state and local communities last year.

The Tourism Attraction Grant program helps develop or enhance tourism attractions to boost visitation and overnight stays in Illinois. There were 13 recipients sharing $1.4 million. Officials say there were four times as many applications for this grant as there was available funding.

Just over $400,000 went to four applicants for the Tourism Private Sector Grant program. The money helps attract major new events to the state or helps enhance existing ones.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

___

Tourism grant recipients: https://bit.ly/30wvCSk

Illinois tourism: https://www.enjoyillinois.com/