Worker killed in North Dakota oilfield identified

The Associated Press

WILLISTON, N.D.

Authorities have identified the man who died at an oilfield worksite near Williston.

Williams County sheriff's officials say 34-year-old Jesus Herrera died Saturday when he was struck in the head by a heavy rod. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating his death.

Herrera was an oil field hand for Brigade Energy Services in Williston.

OSHA's last investigation of an oilfield-related fatality in North Dakota was in February 2018.

