Otsego County gets state grant for polluted site reuse

Michigan officials have awarded $52,300 to Otsego County to investigate a polluted site for future redevelopment.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy grant is helping the county in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula evaluate soil and groundwater contamination at the former motel and gas station property.

Officials also will examine lead, asbestos and mold inside the motel buildings.

Once conditions are known, the county plans to market the property to a developer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

More than half of the department's budget each year goes to Michigan communities in the form of grants, loans and other spending that supports local projects intended to protect public health and the environment.