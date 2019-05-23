Plastics maker investing $9.5M in Mississippi, hiring 50

A plastics maker is expanding in north Mississippi, investing $9.5 million and hiring 50 workers over four years.

United Solutions of Leominster, Massachusetts, announced Tuesday that it will increase production at its Sardis plant, where it makes buckets and other items.

The company says it's renovating its building, adding equipment, and buying a separate warehouse to free space now used as storage.

Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the state is giving the company $1 million for building improvements. The state is also loaning Panola County $2 million to buy United Solutions' factory. The county plans to give property tax breaks to the company. Their value isn't yet estimated.

United Solutions currently has 102 workers in Sardis. Craft says new workers will make $13.50 an hour, on average.