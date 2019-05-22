Business

Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery declined 18.60 cents at $4.7060 a bushel; Jul corn fell 4.60 cents at $3.9340 a bushel; July oats rose 13.80 cents at $3.19 a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 14.80 cents at 8.2740 bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .75 cent at $1.1060 a pound; May feeder cattle lost .50 cent $1.3408 a pound; Jun lean hogs fell 1.04 cents at .8978 a pound.

