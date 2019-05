FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2018, file photo, Brett Moffitt stands with his trophy in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Truck Series auto racing season championship, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. After winning a NASCAR Truck series title in 2018, Moffitt is still searching for his first win this season. AP Photo

NASCAR is buying International Speedway in a deal worth about $2 billion.

International Speedway Corp. owns some of America's most well known car racing facilities including the Daytona International Speedway and in Florida, where the company is based, and the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

The companies said Wednesday that deal is expected to close this year.