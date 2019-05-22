Tickets on sale for PGA Tour stop in West Virginia

Tickets are on sale for the PGA Tour stop at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

The Greenbrier says in a news release that weekly grounds badges cost $125 for A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier from Sept. 9 to 15 in White Sulphur Springs. The weekly badges provide access to Monday and Tuesday practice rounds, a Wednesday pro-am event and all four days of tournament action.

Single day tickets also are available for $40. Premium seating in air-conditioned facilities also is available.

During the pro-am event, golfers will pause to remember the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.