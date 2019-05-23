Corrective: Sweden-Burger King 1st Ld-Writethru story

FILE - This April 25, 2019, file photo shows a Burger King in Redwood City, Calif. The company that owns the Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons chains is expanding delivery in the U.S. and will accelerate restaurant openings worldwide in an ambitious growth plan. Restaurant Brands International said Wednesday, May 15, at its investor conference in New York that it plans to have 40,000 restaurants in operation globally over the next eight to 10 years, up from the current 26,000. AP Photo

In a story May 21 about a new Burger King product in Sweden, The Associated Press did not make clear that it was made using different methods from the Impossible Whopper available in the United States. The Swedish product is made with different ingredients.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Burger King to offer new meatless burgers in Europe

Burger King will launch in Sweden new plant-based burgers that are meant to resemble meat far more closely than traditional veggie burgers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Burger King is launching in Sweden new plant-based burgers that are meant to resemble meat far more closely than traditional veggie burgers.

The food chain said Tuesday that Sweden will be the first European country where it sells the new kind of veggie burgers, with sales to start Wednesday.

Burger King already sells veggie burgers, but they mainly appeal to vegetarians not so interested in having a patty that tastes and looks like meat.

"Many guests are asking for more options to reduce their meat consumption," said Iwo Zakowski, CEO of Burger King Sweden. "We hope that the plant-based alternative will appeal to both new and existing guests."

In April, Burger King tested the Impossible Whopper in the U.S. with the aim of selling more to meat eaters. The sale went well and its parent company decided to offer more veggie burgers that might appeal to meat eaters.

The Impossible Whopper is made with a plant-based burger from Impossible Foods, a Redwood City, Calif.-based startup. It uses heme — the protein molecule that gives meat its juicy texture — from the roots of soy plants. Instead of harvesting it from individual plants, Impossible makes batches of heme by fermenting yeast that is genetically encoded with the soy plants' DNA. To make "meat," heme is mixed with other ingredients like soy protein, coconut oil and sunflower oil.

The new burgers offered in Sweden, called the Unbelievable Whopper and the Unbelievable Chicken King, are made with different ingredients, without genetically modified products.