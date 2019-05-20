Governor signs workplace safety bill

Gov. Chris Sununu was surrounded by the family of a deceased highway department worker as he signed a bill aimed at improving workplace safety for New Hampshire's public sector employees.

Tom Wooten, of Belmont, was working for the Northfield Highway Department when he died in 2016 after getting trapped between a tractor and the trailer it was hauling. His daughter, Samantha, pushed for a new law requiring municipalities, school districts, state agencies and other public employers to report serious workplace injuries to the Labor Department within 24 hours and deaths within eight hours.

The department also will be required to investigate the causes of deaths.

Sununu on Monday said the changes will improve accountability and prevention. Samantha Wooten said it was a bittersweet moment. She hopes others won't have to go through what her family endured.